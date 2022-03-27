Part of major rural highway to go under construction through the summer

MORRISON (WREX) — Part of a busy highway in the Stateline will be under construction through the summer.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says construction on the U.S. 30 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad in Whiteside County will begin Monday, March 28.
The bridge is located in the community of Union Grove, about two miles northwest of Morrison in northern Whiteside County.
A Freeport contractor will replace bridge expansion joints and install a concrete deck overlay.
Lane closures will be needed, with traffic controlled by signals and a barrier wall.
IDOT recommends drivers to use alternate routes, but if they need to pass through the area, pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
The work is expected to be complete by early August.
IDOT says the bridge work is a part of the Rebuild Illinois program.