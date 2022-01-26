Parks Big and Tall to close their doors after 18 years

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A longtime local business is saying goodbye to their customers.
Parks Big and Tall has been open in the Rockford area for almost two decades. This month, co-owner Al Lutz began a closing sale.
Lutz says the toughest part about closing is leaving the customers that he's served for many years.
"It's amazing to see how many people have called just to say thank you and the many that come in just to say thank you for being here," Lutz says.
Lutz began his career as a businessman about 50 years ago in Freeport while he was in college. He says the last couple of years have been the most difficult.
"Dress clothes didn't sell. Nobody had to wear suits to a funeral or to a wedding, you couldn't go to one," Lutz says.
Lutz says he will retire back to northwest Illinois and enjoy the things he loves to do. His son, co-owner of Parks Big and Tall, has plans to move his family to Florida.
There is no set date for his store to officially close, but Lutz estimates it will be sometime in March or April.