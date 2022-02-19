Parents take a trip down memory lane at Northern Illinois Toy Show

ROSCOE (WREX) — Many in the Stateline got a blast from the past looking at the toys they had collected and played with as kids.
The Northern Illinois Toy Show held its February show Saturday at Life Church in Roscoe.
The event featured more than 50 tables of toys that many collected as kids, including Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars as well as DC and Transformers action figures and much more.
Darri Busker, the organizer of the toy show, says it's heartwarming to see the parents showing their kids the popular toys they had growing up.
"That's part of the reason of why I started the toy show is to have kids be able to come to a venue with their parents and their parents say I collected this as a kid, now they are doing the collecting," Busker says.
The Northern Illinois Toy Show has events every month at Life Church, located at 5910 Elevator Rd. in Roscoe. The next event will be on March 19.