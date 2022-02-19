 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
Lake County Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Where a snowpack exists, the strong winds
may cause period of low visibility and drifting in the morning
before temperature rise well above freezing by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Parents take a trip down memory lane at Northern Illinois Toy Show

ROSCOE (WREX) — Many in the Stateline got a blast from the past looking at the toys they had collected and played with as kids.

The Northern Illinois Toy Show held its February show Saturday at Life Church in Roscoe.

The event featured more than 50 tables of toys that many collected as kids, including Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars as well as DC and Transformers action figures and much more.

Darri Busker, the organizer of the toy show, says it's heartwarming to see the parents showing their kids the popular toys they had growing up.

"That's part of the reason of why I started the toy show is to have kids be able to come to a venue with their parents and their parents say I collected this as a kid, now they are doing the collecting," Busker says.

The Northern Illinois Toy Show has events every month at Life Church, located at 5910 Elevator Rd. in Roscoe. The next event will be on March 19.