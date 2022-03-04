PaleoFest returns to the Burpee Museum making science fun for kids and adults

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local museum is hosting a weekend of science education and fun with their annual paleontology festival.
The Burpee Museum of Natural History is kicking off PaleoFest 2022 Friday night, bringing a weekend of fun and learning more about the history of Earth.
This year's event will feature many speakers who will talk about all of the research they have done not only across the country, but around the world.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, families can learn all about the history of the Earth, from rocks halfway around the world to dinosaur fossils from millions of years ago.
Kids can join PaleoArt classes and workshops, including one focused on trilobites, creatures that roamed the Earth for more than 270 million years, and another on ceratopsians, relatives of the triceratops.
PaleoFest will also feature noted paleontologist Dr. Joe Sertich, Curator of Dinosaurs at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.
Dr. Sertich has done paleontology research in the United States as well as throughout the world, including throughout Africa and in Madagascar.
Dr. Sertich will hold a keynote lecture at a Saturday night dinner at 6 p.m.
For all events at PaleoFest 2022, general admission is $14 for adults and $12 for kids who are not members of the museum. If you are a member of the Burpee Museum, admission is $8 for adults and $6 for kids.
Families of four can get a one-day pass for $60 if they are not a museum member or $40 if they are members. Families of six can get a single-day pass for $30 more.
If you want to attend any of the research lectures, it will cost $65 for one day and $85 for both days.
More information on the schedule of events for PaleoFest 2022 is available on the Burpee Museum website.
The Burpee Museum of Natural History is located at 737 N. Main St. in Rockford.