Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

PaleoFest returns to Rockford for 25th anniversary

  • 0
Jane at Burpee Museum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Burpee Museum will host its 25th annual PaleoFest this weekend, a celebration of all things dinosaur-related. 

The weekend kick-off for members and special guests is on Friday, with a talk by Dr. Steve Brusatte, who will discuss his experience working as the paleontology consultant on the 2022 summer blockbuster, Jurassic World: Dominion. Steve will share how he worked with directors, writers, and artists to bring the new dinosaurs to the big screen–including the first proper feathered dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Having this event in Rockford is a big deal for the community, which sees itself as a leader in this field.

"It's really an idea that started here," said Ryan Pickerill, the education lead at Burpee Museum. "PaleoFest was kind of the blueprint that a lot of other museums in the country follow for their celebrations of paleontology."

On March 4th and 5th, people can attend science lectures given by professional scientists. Many of the talks focus on their cutting edge research and amazing new finds. Saturday night’s dinner keynote speaker is Dr. Lindsay Zanno. This signature PaleoFest event features a keynote talk, music and cocktail hour, and a dinner with other science enthusiasts and museum supporters at the Hoffman House Supper Club.

Dr. Zanno is the Head of Paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and an Associate Research Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at North Carolina State University. Dr. Zanno is a leading authority on the evolution of theropod dinosaurs, from the bizarre Therozinosaurs to raptors, to Tyrannosaurus rex, as well as modern birds. Her lecture will highlight new data on the geologic age of prehistoric ecosystems that tell the origin story of North America’s most famous dinosaurs and the devastating impact of a climate crisis that mirrors our own. 

“This event is special for us because it brings world renowned researchers to Rockford, and makes learning about their current projects accessible to the public,” said Anne Weerda, Executive Director. “We share ongoing paleontology work through research talks by the scientists themselves, family friendly activities, workshops for kids, and even chances for families and children to hear from the visiting scientists. This is truly a unique event.”

For the younger crowd, Burpee will have new workshops and classes, including a PaleoArt Family Workshop led by Burpee’s PaleoArtist, Ryan Dewey. He will teach how to recreate dactyls and prehistoric birds. In the 'Amber' workshop, participants will make their own amber fossil soap, and in 'A Guide To Paleontology', participants will have the chance to hone their skills as a budding paleontologist by creating casts, mapping dig sites, and touring the newly renovated paleolab.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, with separate prices for general admission and lecture tickets.

 

