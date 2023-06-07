Ozone can go from beneficial to air pollution

We need ozone in our atmosphere to protect us from harmful ultraviolet rays, but too much at the ground level can make people sick. Ground-level ozone forms more often in the summer, making it a common, almost daily form of air pollution.
Ozone is made up of 3 oxygen atoms (we much prefer to breath dioxygen, made up of 2 oxygen atoms), and forms naturally in the stratosphere. Stratospheric ozone helps absorb harmful UV rays from the sun.
These UV rays can cause skin cancer, cataracts, and other nasty effects, so having the ozone layer in place is necessary for life on Earth. The ozone layer has been depleted by different chemicals, creating a "hole" in the ozone layer. Through international cooperation, these chemicals have been mostly phased out, and the ozone layer could be healed up by the 2060s.
While ozone is great to have in the stratosphere, it can harm our health at the ground. Ground-level ozone forms on hot, sunny days when the sunshine interacts with chemicals in things like car exhaust or industrial exhaust. This "smog" can cause a scratchy or sore throat, coughing, difficulty taking deep breaths, irritated or damaged airways, and worsening asthma conditions.
When ozone forms and worsens the air quality, limit time spent outdoors, especially for children, the elderly, and anyone with chronic respiratory issues. Even exercising outdoors can lead to side effects.
You can also take steps to reduce air pollution by not running engines like your lawnmower, filling up your gas tank at night instead of during the day, and taking cleaner forms of transportation. Taking steps to reduce exhaust into the atmosphere means cleaner air, less ozone formation, and better air quality for all.