Overnight crash leads to house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a crash that caused a house fire in Rockford early Saturday morning.
The Rockford Police and Fire Departments say emergency crews were called to the 700 block of N. Central Ave. at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of a two-car crash.
As first responders got to the scene, they found one of the cars involved in the crash that crashed into a house and was on fire. The fire then spread to the house.
Everyone inside the house and the vehicle got away from the fire. No one was hurt as a result of the crash or the fire.
Firefighters say damaged power lines connected to the house caused the fire to spread further into the home. The nearest fire hydrant to the home was also damaged as a result of the crash.
Officials say the car was destroyed by damage from both the crash and the fire.
The Rockford Fire Department says damage to the home from the crash and fire is estimated at $95,000.