 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overnight crash leads to house fire in Rockford

  • 0
Central Ave Crash and Fire 2.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a crash that caused a house fire in Rockford early Saturday morning.

The Rockford Police and Fire Departments say emergency crews were called to the 700 block of N. Central Ave. at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of a two-car crash.

As first responders got to the scene, they found one of the cars involved in the crash that crashed into a house and was on fire. The fire then spread to the house.

Central Ave Crash and Fire 1.png

Everyone inside the house and the vehicle got away from the fire. No one was hurt as a result of the crash or the fire.

Firefighters say damaged power lines connected to the house caused the fire to spread further into the home. The nearest fire hydrant to the home was also damaged as a result of the crash.

Officials say the car was destroyed by damage from both the crash and the fire.

The Rockford Fire Department says damage to the home from the crash and fire is estimated at $95,000.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you