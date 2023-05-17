Over 100 RPS students participate in canoe race competition

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public School (RPS) students put their engineering skills to the test on the water at Levings Lake.
RPS students in the production academy engineering pathway competed in the annual cardboard canoe race.
The race is a part of the student’s capstone project. This assignment is to design a boat only using cardboard and duct tape using engineering skills.
Whichever team is fastest and doesn't sink along the way is the winner.
Students say it's an opportunity for them to apply what they've learned outside of the classroom in a fun way.
" The people in my group are smart they are willing to work so having that aspect but also willing to use the calculations that we have used throughout the years in engineering so far,” said Natassja Bowman, Guilford Highschool Sophomore.
188 students participated in the race coming from each of the area high schools.