Our weather roller coaster continues into the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We continue our weather roller coaster as we start to climb back above freezing for the week ahead.
Our Saturday has been quiet but cold one with temperatures in the low to mid 20s, with wind chills in the single digits to teens. Clear skies continue overnight, and winds calm allowing temperatures to drop into the teens.
Sunshine continues into Sunday as temperatures return to the 40s.
Tomorrow night clouds increase as our next weather system moves into the Midwest. We see a slight chance for showers into the week ahead.
The start of the week remains quiet and dry. Monday remains mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some isolated sprinkles; temperatures remain in the low 40s.
Clouds stick around for Tuesday as another chance of showers moves into the area. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s to low 40s, which means any precipitation that would fall could be a rain/snow mix.
An unsettled end of the week brings a better chance for the Stateline to see some mixed precipitation however it is too early to tell whether or not we see rain or snow.