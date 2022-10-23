Our warm stretch comes to an end as rain and cloudy conditions move in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was another beautiful day across the Stateline today with temperatures in the upper 70's with sunshine and breezy winds. This warm pattern comes to an end with the start of the week as we see rain return to the forecast.
This afternoon brought blue skies, warm temperatures, and breezy southerly winds. Temperatures felt like the end of summer rather than the final week of October, we got to the upper 70s for the day. Clouds have been filtering their way into the area. Another mild night is in store for us with mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers as a warm front associated with our next weather system moves in.
A low-pressure system moving across the Plains and into the Midwest is why we are seeing these gusty winds. This system will move east bringing with it rain and seasonable fall temperature.
To start your week, temperatures remain mild in the low to mid 70's with mostly cloudy skies and a breezy southerly wind. Most of Monday remains dry until a cold front moves in bringing with it rain and cooler temperatures into the area.
Rain continues from Monday night through Tuesday. Temperatures start to drop by Tuesday with the high only getting to the upper 50s. Showers stick around for the night and some of the morning hours of Wednesday.
Once this system moves east, we settle back into more seasonable temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's with mostly sunny skies and a few chances for showers throughout the week.