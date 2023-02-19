Our quiet pattern shifts to a more active one into the week ahead

Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day, temperatures warmed into the upper 40s with plentiful sunshine! Expect temperatures to drop tonight into the mid to upper 20s with cloudy skies.
Mild temperatures continue into the week ahead as clouds start to increase each and every day.
Kicking off the new week, Monday starts with partly sunny skies eventually becoming mostly cloudy into the afternoon and evening hours. Even though clouds stick around a gusty southerly wind will allow temperatures to get into the low to mid 40s again.
Tuesday temperatures start to cool off as clouds start to increase ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures for Tuesday sit in the low to mid 30s. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s with a slight chance of a rain snow mix.
A period of unsettled weather returns for mid-week, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s making anything that falls from the sky a mixed bag of rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates as this is still a few days away and could change.
After our mid-week system, temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s for Friday with the chance of some isolated flurries.