Ott headlines local inductees in new IBCA HOF class

By Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Longtime Auburn Knights head basketball coach Bryan Ott was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class on Monday. Ott surpassed the 400-win milestone last year, as he's coached the Knights for more than 20 years. He's helped build the program into a perennial power, including two trips to state.

Frank Johnson of the old Rockford High School will also be enshrined. South Beloit's Stacy Neal also gets the nod as a player.

William Wilhelmi of Rockford and Butch Rosecke of Pecatonica were both named in the Friends of Basketball category in this year's class as well.  

