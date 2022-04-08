OSF Healthcare sends ambulance full of medical supplies to Ukraine

PEORIA, Ill. (WREX) — OSF Healthcare is sending an ambulance full of medical supplies to Ukraine.
OSF says they secured an ambulance from Peoria-based Advanced Medical Transport to donate medical supplies to areas worst affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The ambulance was packed from top to bottom with supplies in an effort between OSF, AMT, the Peoria Fire Department and first responders from across the country.
OSF says the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America helped get the ambulance on a cargo plane in Chicago to be flown with 86 tons of supplies to Ukraine.
As of Thursday, according to the health care provider, the ambulance was on its way to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.
Employees are describing it as an inspiring way to help those who need it most. OSF says other health systems and ambulance providers across the country are all looking for ways to send aid to the war-torn country.
