OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center Doctor ranks in '40 Under 40' list

ROCKFORD -- Ian Behr, MD, general and endocrine surgeon at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, was recently named one of the members of the 2022 class of "40 Under 40" compiled by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
The list highlights selected individuals who, as their website describes, "have distinguished themselves in their professional field or organization, are engaged citizens, and provide leadership by volunteering their time and talents to community groups and causes."
The "40 Under 40" program has honored 240 individuals since its establishment in 2008.
2022's class is comprised of both men and women representing a multitude of industries including health care and education.
Dr. Ian Behr is a Rockford native and comes from a line of health care workers, including a father who is an orthopedic surgeon and a mother who is a nurse.
“It’s an honor to be named to this year’s group of 40 under Forty and an even bigger honor to care for patients in my hometown community,” he said.