OSF HealthCare reacts to Tulsa shooting, says violence against health care workers is 'not a new phenomenon'

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After mass shootings taking place across the country, some are asking about how safe they are at public places here at home.
On Wednesday, a lone gunman took the lives of four people at a physicians' office on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
After the shooting, 13 News spoke to Andre Brass, Director of Security Services at OSF HealthCare, about how the local health care provider is reacting to the tragedy. Brass says situational awareness and effective communication is key in preparing patients and staff for such an event.
"We are not asking them to be paranoid and look over their shoulder constantly," Brass says. "We just want them to be aware so that, if something happens, to have a mindset of 'What if something happened?' and 'What would I do?'."
OSF has also partnered with local law enforcement agencies to frequently discuss how security can be improved at their hospitals and clinics.
Officials say that individual locations implement what is called a "violence assessment tool," to prepare for various situations on a case-by-case basis.
13 News has received a statement from OSF HealthCare about that assessment tool:
"We are saddened by the recent acts of violence across our nation. Unfortunately, violence against health care workers is not a new phenomenon, and there’s been an uptick in recent years."
"As a large health care ministry with 15 hospitals throughout Illinois and the upper peninsula of Michigan, while random acts of violence like that in Tulsa this week can occur at any time, we take a proactive approach to stopping violence against our Mission Partners (employees) before events occur. In addition to education and training about what to do in various situations, we have implemented the use of a violence assessment tool, which is used to screen all patients 18 and older. The tool is used in all care settings, including our inpatient units, emergency departments, outpatient facilities, home care services and more. The assessment allows us to see if a patient has an increased risk of violent behavior and enables us to create an individualized plan to address their needs before a situation would escalate. Since implementing this tool last fall, we have seen a significant decrease in the number of reports of violence against our health care workers."