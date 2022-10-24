OSF Healthcare Launches Digital 24/7 Nursing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — OSF OnCall, part of Peoria, Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, has debuted digital nurse 24/7, a program that features a live nurse chat and phone line that easily connects patients to a skilled nurse to get medical advice and guidance to help find the right place to get care, when and where they need it.
This service is available to all residents in the Rockford area — regardless of whether they have previously been a patient at OSF HealthCare. No more frustrating online searches to get medical answers. Area residents can simply chat with Clare, the OSF chatbot, or talk to an OSF OnCall nurse to get the advice they need.
To get started, you can visit osfoncall.org/ask and connect with Clare or call 1-888-6ASK-OSF (1-888-627-5673), to connect to a nurse, check symptoms and more. This is an option for Rockford-area residents to ask questions about health concerns and to receive guidance regarding the best option for care.
“We saw the popularity of a 24/7 nurse line during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and we recognize the need to provide a better way to connect patients to personalized care solutions and get them the answers they seek,” says Jennifer Junis, senior vice president for OSF OnCall.
“We know people are busy and often confused about what to do to get care – they want help deciding whether they can be treated at home, or if they need to see someone right away – do they need to go to the Emergency Department, an urgent care virtual or in-person visit, or can they schedule an appointment with their primary care provider?”
The OSF OnCall digital nurse service will be available starting today.