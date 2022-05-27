Oregon Police Department issues statement regarding investigation of 'The Church of Jesus Christ Forever'

OREGON -- The Oregon Police Department has released a statement today regarding the investigation into allegations against "The Church of Jesus Christ Forever" members and leaders.
Their statement says, "Over the last several months the Oregon Police Department has been made aware of allegations of illegal acts committed by members and leaders of "The Church of Jesus Christ Forever."
Several complaints were reported to the Oregon Police Department by former members of the church.
The Oregon Police Department has fully investigated all complaints we have received from every alleged victim that has come forward with complaints of acts that fall under jurisdiction.
The Oregon Police Department takes every allegation made very seriously and has investigated each complaint thoroughly and completely.
The Oregon Police Department has not spoken to a reported victim that has alleged any criminal acts that occurred within the jurisdiction of the Oregon Police Department that falls within the statute of limitations imposed by Illinois law.
This statement only covers those incidents and criminal allegations that occurred within the jurisdiction of the Oregon State Police Department.
If any further complaints are brought to our department in the future, they will also be investigated fully and completely."