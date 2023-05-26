Orangeville's Baker No-Hits South Beloit to Win Softball Sectional, Hononegah Softball falls to Hampshire in Regionals

FORRESTON, IL — Orangeville's Leah Baker was the star of the 1A Forreston Sectional Championship game pitching a twelve strikeout no-hitter en route to a 6-0 win over South Beloit.
Both Baker and South Beloit's Trinity Mesch were in a pitchers duel until the fourth inning when Orangeville's Ava Theisen was called out attempting to steal second and came up with an apparent wrist injury.
She would have to leave the game and her teammates appeared to be shaken up, but wouldn't let it get to them as they wanted to rally around their injured teammate.
Anicka Kraft would get the Lady Broncos on the board with a floater to left scoring Laney Holland and Addyson Wheeler.
That's when things got wild.
With Kraft on second and Alex Schmidt on third, Kraft took off for third forcing Mesch to throw to second for the out, but the throw went into center field allowing both runners to score and Orangeville to take a four to nothing lead.
Orangeville would add two more runs late and Baker would finish the job going seven innings, 12 strikeouts, two walks (both intentional) and a no-hit win sending her team to Super-Sectionals.
Baker said seeing her teammate have to leave the game was a bit scary but her team knew what needed to be done.
"it was tough seeing one of our players down, but the reason we got through it was we did it for Tiger," she said.
"We did it for her and we're proud that we could and she can have that."
Orangeville moves on to the Super-Sectional on Monday morning in Sterling where they will play either St. Bede or West Central at 11 A.M.