Orangeville, Aquin football co-op voted down

FREEPORT (WREX) — Declining football numbers at Aquin and Orangeville forced the two schools to make a difficult decision. They agreed to form a co-op earlier this year to try to ease the burden on both programs.
"As of now if everybody comes back, looking at the roster and the kids that have been at the meetings, we'll have enough to continue," Aquin head coach and athletic director Todd Kramer said. "If those numbers dwindle [even] one, two or three kids, it's going to be very tough to move forward."
The Illinois 8-Man Football Association twice voted down the proposed co-op between Aquin and Orangeville. The first vote was overwhelmingly against it, with the second vote coming down to just a one-vote margin. With the schedule already done for 2023, the I8FA did not want to force teams to fill vacancies caused by a co-op.
"It's not fun to go out and find another team, but in reality that could happen down the road if we can't field a team," Kramer said.
Both Aquin and Orangeville have state championships in their football histories, and they did not take the decision to co-op lightly.
"We're very proud communities," Orangeville superintendent Jeff Milburn said. "Very proud school districts with a lot of tradition in both of them. We understand that and that's why we went to our communities and really got the voice of our community, really got the voice of our student-athletes. At the end of the day, it's about providing opportunities for kids."
Aquin tried to push it as long as it could as a standalone program. But the reality of what's coming up in the next few years is that there is a small number of kids in the next several classes at the junior high level. That forced the Bulldogs to make the decision to try to form a co-op to keep the program alive in some regard moving forward.
"Both schools have had rich traditions and it's one of those hard things," Kramer said. "We wanted to wait as long as we could. It's one of those things where finally you stare it in the face and you look at the numbers and the safety. Both schools are looking at that and it's like now's the time."
They thought now was the time, but they'll have to wait until the next vote in May to see if they get approved for the 2024 season.