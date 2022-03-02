Opening date set for new Loves Park Aldi

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Aldi's newest Loves Park location has an opening date.
The grocery store is moving from its current location on N. 2nd St. to a brand new facility on Forest Hills Road, in front of the old K-Mart building.
The property is owned by First Midwest Group. Taco Bell, Starbucks and Verizon among some of the other businesses in the same area.
Construction started on the facility last spring.
According to Aldi's website, the new location at 6350 Forest Hills Rd. will open on Thursday, March 17.