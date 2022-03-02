 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opening date set for new Loves Park Aldi

  • Updated
  • 0
Loves Park Aldi.jpg

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Aldi's newest Loves Park location has an opening date.

The grocery store is moving from its current location on N. 2nd St. to a brand new facility on Forest Hills Road, in front of the old K-Mart building.

The property is owned by First Midwest Group. Taco Bell, Starbucks and Verizon among some of the other businesses in the same area.

Construction started on the facility last spring. 

According to Aldi's website, the new location at 6350 Forest Hills Rd. will open on Thursday, March 17.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you