Only a few more days of warmth before big changes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The warm and sunny start to October stretches into the middle of the week, then we get into brisk territory before the week is over. We may see our first freeze of the fall soon.
For now, enjoy the warmth. Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s this evening, but then we cool into the 40s overnight. Clear and dry weather sticks around overnight.
Like the past few days, Tuesday stays sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday keeps the 70s for one more day, but change is already in the air. The sky turns cloudy through the day, with a slight chance for rain.
2 waves of colder air drop our temperatures and keep the rain chances going. Rain may arrive late Wednesday, then again Thursday afternoon. Showers look light and thunder-free for now.
The first wave of cooler air means temperatures in the 60s for Thursday, with the 2nd pushing conditions down into the low 50s for highs on Friday.
After a brisk end to the work week, Friday night may drop at or below freezing for the first time this fall. Widespread frost is likely Thursday night, especially Friday night, and again Saturday night.
We may rebound a little after Saturday, but plan on cool conditions to last into next week.