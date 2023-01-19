One round of snow exits as another is on the horizon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last 2 rounds of snow didn't amount to much; the next round has a better chance at sticking.
Any lingering snow showers are out early overnight. Watch out for icy spots early Friday morning as temperatures drop below freezing.
Friday and Saturday provide a break from any wet weather. Both days remain cloudy, with temperatures a little above freezing in the afternoon. We'll see the 20s at night. This is much closer to our usual weather for this time of year.
Saturday night brings the snow showers back. This time around, the atmosphere is cold enough for all snow (no rain or sleet mixing in), plus the snow has a much better chance at sticking.
The snow showers start up by 10 pm Saturday and could last through sunrise Sunday. We likely pick up a couple inches of snow, which may mean some slick spots early Sunday morning. Snow exits by the end of Sunday morning, and the remainder of the weekend remains cloudy and dry.
We could see another round of wet weather during the middle of next week. After that, much colder weather could settle in. Highs in the 20s or colder loom late next week.