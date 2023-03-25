One person is dead following house fire in Byron, power outages reported

UPDATE - BYRON — On Saturday morning, first responders were dispatched to a fire in Byron located at 115 W. 3rd Street.
When crews arrived, they found a house on fire and energized electrical lines on the ground.
According to the Byron Fire Department, one person was found dead outside of the home.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Due to the fire, power outages were reported throughout the community.
PREVIOUS STORY - A 13 WREX crew at the scene saw major damage to the home, including broken windows and burned siding on the front of the home as well as damage to the roof. No information about any injuries was immediately available from officials at the scene.
Power lines in the neighborhood were also downed, causing power outages in the area. ComEd reports several power outages throughout the city of Byron Saturday afternoon, though it is currently unknown whether all power outages are related..
It is unclear what factor the snowy weather played in the fire as well as the power outages in Byron. ComEd says the cause of the power outages remain under investigation.
First responders from as far away as Pecatonica, Rockford, and Dixon were reportedly called to respond to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire officials.