One person hurt in Rockford house fire Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Sunday afternoon
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 600 block of Trenton Ave. at around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a house fire.
First responders saw smoke coming from the home as they arrived. Everyone had gotten out of the house.
The fire was put out in about 15 minutes, according to firefighters. The home sustained fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage throughout.
One person was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage from the fire is estimated at $20,000.