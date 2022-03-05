 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this
evening and to 50 mph overnight expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

One person dead after a crash in rural DeKalb County Friday

  • 0
Fatal Deadly Crash 1 Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in rural DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Baseline Rd. and IL Rt. 23 just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say a car, driven by 31-year-old Alfonso Gallardo of Elgin, was going west on Baseline Rd. and ran through the stop sign. The car was hit by a semi trailer, driven by 75-year-old Herbert Harbison, going south on Rt. 23.

Gallardo had to be extricated from the car and flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford where he remains as of Saturday morning.

The passenger in the car, 40-year-old Pastor Rodriguez of Elgin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harbison was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and later released.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending against Gallardo.

The crash is still under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the DeKalb County Coroner's Office, and the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you