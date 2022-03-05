One person dead after a crash in rural DeKalb County Friday

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in rural DeKalb County Friday afternoon.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Baseline Rd. and IL Rt. 23 just before 1 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say a car, driven by 31-year-old Alfonso Gallardo of Elgin, was going west on Baseline Rd. and ran through the stop sign. The car was hit by a semi trailer, driven by 75-year-old Herbert Harbison, going south on Rt. 23.
Gallardo had to be extricated from the car and flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford where he remains as of Saturday morning.
The passenger in the car, 40-year-old Pastor Rodriguez of Elgin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harbison was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and later released.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending against Gallardo.
The crash is still under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the DeKalb County Coroner's Office, and the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office.