...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 7 AM CDT
/8 AM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 is expected to result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

One more frosty morning to go before April warmth returns

Conditions get into the 60s through the end of the work week

Temperatures get back to April levels in time for Thursday and Friday. Don't get used to the warmth though; cooler and rainy weather is just around the corner again.

We're on the upswing first. Protect your plants as necessary through early Thursday, then enjoy the warmth AND the sunshine.

Temperatures jump 10 degrees and into the middle 60s. A light breeze from the south rounds out the comfortable and pleasant conditions.

More clouds roll in on Friday, but the weather doesn't change much. Look for another day in the 60s.

Lately, we've had a wavy jet stream pattern, which has kept colder air flowing into the region. We see that again this weekend. A slow-moving weather system joins in, bringing on-and-off rain showers.

We may see a lot of dry time this weekend, but plan on rain every so often. Temperatures fall back to the low 50s.

We start off next week with that level of chill, then conditions jump back up into the 70s by late next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

