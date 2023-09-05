One more day of heat and humidity before a cold front brings a few changes

Tuesday brings the final day of hot and humid weather before a cold front sweeps the heat out and even brings a chance for a few storms.
A few clouds will mix in with the sunshine today. You may see an isolated sprinkle or two during the afternoon and evening. Forecast highs are expected to reach into the lower 90's once again. With dew points still in the lower 70's, heat index values will reach up to 98°.
Breezy conditions will arrive as well with winds gusting near 25 mph during the afternoon and up to 30 mph overnight as the cold front approaches.
This cold front will also bring a chance for scattered storms to move through overnight into Wednesday. Storms may bring areas of heavy rain.
The Storm Prediction Center did extend a marginal, or 1 out of 5, risk into the area for gusty winds and hail being the biggest concern. Stay weather aware especially with this threat coming in overnight.
There will be plenty of dry time after this round exits into tomorrow, but a few isolated showers and storms may still develop later.
Temperatures will also dip after this front passes leading to fall-like conditions for our Thursday. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70's as we drop into the 50's overnight.
Cloud cover will be left behind for Thursday with sunshine returning for Friday through Sunday. We may get close to breaking into the lower 80's into the weekend.