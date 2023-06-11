One man injured following overnight shooting on Cameron Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on Cameron Avenue in Rockford.
Adult male shooting victim in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue overnight. He is stable at this time, but still in critical condition.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 11, 2023
The scene, which unfolded on Rockford's westside was just south of State Street and north of the Washington Park Community Center.
The victim, an adult male, is currently in critical condition at a Stateline hospital.
13 WREX will update this story when additional details are provided by the Rockford Police Department.