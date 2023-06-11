 Skip to main content
One man injured following overnight shooting on Cameron Avenue in Rockford

By Josh Morgan

ROCKFORD -- A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on Cameron Avenue in Rockford.

The scene, which unfolded on Rockford's westside was just south of State Street and north of the Washington Park Community Center.

Cameron Street Shooting Scene - Map

The victim, an adult male, is currently in critical condition at a Stateline hospital.

13 WREX will update this story when additional details are provided by the Rockford Police Department.

