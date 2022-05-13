One last hot day brings a chance for severe storms this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With temperatures to reach the lower 90's once again, this evening also brings a chance for severe storms.
Still hot:
After breaking records for the last three days, today will bring us another chance this afternoon as temperatures will soar into the lower 90's. Today's record high was set back in 1991 of 88°. Our forecast highs will likely break that with the lower 90's expected.
Despite the heat sitting around, dew points will stay within the lower 60's. Friday may still be hot but not as humid as previous days. These dew points will drop even lower into the weekend.
Sunshine will dominate for the first half of our Friday before some cloud cover moves in later today ahead of a chance for severe storms this evening.
Severe potential:
With a warm and sunny start to our Friday, showers and thunderstorms will return this evening.
A portion of our area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential with the rest of us under a 1 out of 5. A cold front will move through the area as storms are expected to fire up near the Mississippi River.
The biggest threat will be damaging winds with large hail, brief downpours are also possible. The greatest chance for storms to gain severe strength will be west of I-39. As the storms will continue to move east, they will begin to weaken.
Most of the activity will reach us after 5 p.m. into the evening hours with some scattered activity to linger into tonight.
Weekend:
Saturday morning may see some scattered activity early before conditions turn sunny into the afternoon. Temperatures will barely make it into the lower 80's as most of the day stays dry.
Scattered showers are possible into early Sunday with cooler temperatures expected with forecast highs set to reach the lower 70's.