One last day of "summer" before winter temperatures arrive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We hold off on the chilly weather for one more day before the changes occurs. A storm or two is possible during the transition.

Leading up to the Arctic air, keep an eye on how warm we get. Thursday's highs hit the middle 70s, which is right around tying Thursday's record (which is 74 degrees set in 2020). The day starts sunny, then slowly turns cloudy as the day goes along.

The cold front sparks strong to severe storms in Iowa through the afternoon. As this line of rain approaches us, it should be on a weakening trend. We likely see showers for much of the evening to overnight hours.

That said, we can't rule out a strong storm or two near and west of Freeport and Monroe. Damaging wind gusts are the main threats as of this point. Stay weather aware through the evening.

Later Thursday night, the weather dries out and turns much colder. We plummet 40 degrees and hit the middle 30s by sunrise Friday. The weather isn't much warmer from there. Friday's highs stay in the upper 30s.

We keep the upper 30s for highs and teens to low 20s for lows throughout the weekend and almost all of next week. Get used to the chill because it will be here for a while!

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

