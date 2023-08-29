One inspiring story from both the Bears and Packers final rosters

Inspiring stories on the final roster for the Bears and Packers Two underdogs stories triumphed for the Bears and Packers as NFL teams made their final cuts on Tuesday

NFC NORTH — NFL times had to cut down to their final 53 man rosters on Tuesday which means the dreams of hundreds of hopefuls has their dreams come to an end, but also leads to a handful of inspiring stories that make sports so special. Here's one from each the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Chicago Bears: Tyson Bagent

All eyes will be on Justin Fields when it comes to the quarterback spot in week one, but there's an inspiring underdog story on the roster after final cuts. Tyson Bagent wasn't given much of a chance to do much in the NFL after he came to Chicago as an undrafted free agent. His path to even reaching an NFL roster was a longshot coming from Division II program Shepard University. The last part of the deck stacked against Bagent was a pretty clear cut backup quarterback on the roster in PJ Walker, a mobile veteran who had two million dollars guaranteed on his contract. Bagent didn't pay attention to the odds, and showed out in Chicago's preseason, outdueling Walker and being responsible for several of the best moments for the Bears in August. On Tuesday, he found out from the team that he made the final roster and is currently listed as the backup quarterback, but Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus says there's still room for the young player to grow.

"We certainly feel great about where he is, he's put his best foot forward and we're excited of where we see him going in the future," Eberflus said. "When you're a young player like that, you have to improve and get better every single week. He's going to learn as he goes through the process that the game plan changes every week, and that's probably not something he's used to."

The door is open for the Bears to bring in a veteran and move Bagent down to the practice squad, but Chicago is clearly committed to seeing what they have in the young underdog looking to prove his doubters wrong.

Green Bay Packers: Emanuel Wilson

Wilson was going to face a lot of competition for playing time behind one of the most dominant running duos in the NFL between Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, but he quickly became a fan favorite after the first week of the preseason.

Wilson posted on his X page that his first ever NFL game would be 14 years to the day he lost his father. In interviews, Wilson said one of his last memories with his father was playing football. The Fort Valley State University product honored that memory on the field, scoring twice including an electrifying 80-yard scamper to the endzone.

Now with a place on the 53 man roster, Wilson will get to keep running out his dream in the NFL.

*The Bears and Packers square off for the season opener on September 10 at 3:25 p.m.