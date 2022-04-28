One injured, residents displaced after Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person was injured and residents are displaced after a fire at a Rockford apartment complex Thursday.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the Luther Center in the 100 block of W. State St. for a report of a fire just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities say the fire was put out by the building's sprinkler system before firefighters first arrived, with smoke still evident on the 13th floor.
Everyone in the area had evacuated and the situation was under control in about 30 minutes. One resident was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $30,000. The Rockford Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The Rockford Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.