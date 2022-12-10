One hurt in Saturday morning shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Rockford that sent one victim to the hospital Saturday morning.
Rockford Police tells 13 WREX at the scene the shooting happened on Franklin Pl. around one block east of N. Main St. at around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Officers on scene say the victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not made immediately available by authorities.
Numerous evidence markers with shell casings are scattered around the scene.
No suspect is in custody, according to RPD.
This is a developing story.