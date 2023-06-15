 Skip to main content
One dead, one hospitalized after head-on collision in Rockton

  Updated
car crash police lights road

ROCKTON — Police confirm one person is dead and another was went to the hospital after a head-on collision. 

It happened on Freeport Rd. Illinois 75 around 8:30 p.m. Rockton Police confirm a truck and an SUV crashed head-on.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was still alive when police arrived and was flown to a hospital in Madison. 

At this time, police are investigating this case as a possible DUI. 

13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

 
 

