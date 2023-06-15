One dead, one hospitalized after head-on collision in Rockton

ROCKTON — Police confirm one person is dead and another was went to the hospital after a head-on collision.
It happened on Freeport Rd. Illinois 75 around 8:30 p.m. Rockton Police confirm a truck and an SUV crashed head-on.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was still alive when police arrived and was flown to a hospital in Madison.
At this time, police are investigating this case as a possible DUI.
