On-and-off rainfall throughout the day Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are getting a little much-needed rainfall to kick off the weekend, then cooler weather settles in for a short stretch.
A few thunderstorms are sneaking through the area with the showers clearing the area before 1 p.m.
We get a break from the rain Saturday afternoon as the shower chances dry up. Temperatures hit the middle 80s, with a breezy south wind.
Later in the evening, a cold front slides through. Isolated showers and storms may develop. This rain looks very hit-or-miss, but keep an eye on the sky just in case. A strong storm with wind and hail may develop if ingredients line up just right.
As of now, most of our area south of the Wisconsin state line is under a one out of five, or "marginal" risk of severe storms tonight. Far southern portions of our area are now up to a two out of five, or "slight" risk. Any rain chances disappear late in the evening, with dry weather Saturday night.
Most of us will see rainfall up to a 1/2", with a spot or two getting more if storms track just right. This is nice to see, but we likely won't get a soaking rainfall that the area really needs.
Behind the cold front, we get a change of pace for a couple days. Temperatures drop to the 70s Sunday, with a lot of sunshine.
We see a lot of dry and sunny weather next week. Temperatures slowly creep back up close to 90 degrees by the end of the week.