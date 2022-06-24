On-and-off rainfall likely Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a little much-needed rainfall to kick off the weekend, then cooler weather settles in for a short stretch.
Look for the first round of rain to stretch through most of Saturday morning. It won't rain the entire time, but soggy weather may cause you to cancel outdoor plans early in the day. A few thunderstorms may sneak in with the showers.
We get a break from the rain Saturday afternoon as the shower chances dry up. Temperatures hit the middle 80s, with a breezy south wind.
Later in the evening, a cold front slides through. Isolated showers and storms may develop. This rain looks very hit-or-miss, but keep an eye on the sky just in case. A strong storm with wind and hail may develop if ingredients line up just right. Any rain chances disappear late in the evening, with dry weather Saturday night.
Rainfall may only get to a 1/4", with a spot or two getting more if storms track just right. This is nice to see, but we likely won't get a soaking rainfall that the area really needs.
Behind the cold front, we get a change of pace for a couple days. Temperatures drop to the 70s Sunday, with a lot of sunshine.
We see a lot of dry and sunny weather next week. Temperatures slowly creep back up close to 90 degrees by the end of the week.