Olympic gold medalist wrestler comes to town

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Olympic gold medalist wrestler Rulon Gardner is in the area this weekend, spreading his message of hard work and perseverance, while also passing on some wrestling knowledge.
Gardner won the 2000 gold medal as a big underdog in the Greco-Roman heavyweight match against Russia's dominant Aleksandr Karelin. Gardner followed that up with a bronze in 2004. But as a small-town kid turned champion, he wasn't only focused on those results.
"My Olympic experience wasn't about winning medals," Gardner said. "It was about reaching my potential as a person. I grew up in Wyoming with a learning disability. People thought I would never go to college. It was a waste of my time. But for me it was an opportunity to prove people wrong. That's what I did. I exemplified that by hard work on a daily basis."
Gardner will host a wrestling clinic Saturday at Pecatonica High School starting at noon.