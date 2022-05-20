Ogle County Fatal Crash

POLO, Ill. (WREX) — One man is dead after a car crash involving two separate cars.
According to the Ogle County Sheriff the crash that happened in the 1300 block of West Milledgeville Road
Upon arrival Deputies determined that the eastbound car had crossed the centerline and collided head on with a westbound car.
The Polo Fire Department and Ambulance and the Milledgeville Fire Department responded to the scene to extricate and treat the drivers of both vehicles and also to extinguish a fire that occurred in one of the cars after the collision.
The driver of the westbound driver, a 31-year-old man, was transported by the Polo Ambulance to KSB Hospital in Dixon and was later flown to OSF St. Anthony's Hospital by Life Flight helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. The eastbound driver, a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ogle County Coroner as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.