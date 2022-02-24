 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this
evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday
morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Officials say Ukraine no longer in control of Chernobyl site

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A presidential adviser says Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukranian forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops.

Adviser Myhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press that Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Podolyak said, “After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced several hours earlier Thursday that Russian forces were trying to seize the plant.

A nuclear reactor at the plant 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, exploded in April 1986.

