October keeps the warmth weather going

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of September warmed to a comfortable level, and this kind of sunny and warm weather rolls into the start of the new month.

The last few hours of September remain cool and comfortable under a clear sky. After an evening in the 50s and 60s, we rapidly drop into the 40s. The area should remain frost-free heading into the first day of October.

This weekend has virtually the same kind of weather as Friday. Look for a sunny sky, a light breeze, and temperatures near or slightly into the 70s. At night, we drop to the 40s, and stay well away from freezing.

Next week has similar weather, at least to start. We may hit the low 70s a couple times through Wednesday. Some clouds build in by midweek, but rain stays away. 

Late in the week a cold front sweeps out the warmth. Temperatures fall at least 10 degrees, placing us in the upper 50s by Thursday. We could drop to the low 50s by Friday, which may mean a night near or at freezing by the end of next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

