October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The month of October is known for many things, including Down Syndrome Awareness. This month of awareness started forty years ago by the National Down Syndrome Society.
The goal throughout the month is to encourage more people to learn about the condition, to celebrate those living with it and recognize that with the help of medical advancements individuals can boost their quality of life with the disability.
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome, the packets of genes that determine how our bodies form and function. A baby is typically born with 46 chromosomes, but a baby with Down syndrome has an extra copy or part of a copy of one of those chromosomes, chromosome 21.
People with Down syndrome are just like everyone else. They have similar dreams and goals and want to have successful careers and families. They can drive, go to work, go to college, and be active contributing members of society.
In addition, advances in medical care and research throughout the years have resulted in better overall health outcomes. As a result, future opportunities for people with Down syndrome have improved significantly in recent years.