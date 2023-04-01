 Skip to main content
NWS: Tornadoes confirmed in at least four Illinois counties, surveys could take days to complete

By Justin Ballard

13 WREX's William Ingalls live from near Shannon, Ill., where a confirmed tornado struck Friday evening, causing damage to several structures.

The National Weather Service is in the process of surveying storm damage across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin following Friday night's severe weather system.

An EF-1 tornado, with peak winds of up to 100 MPH, was confirmed in downtown Belvidere, causing the destruction to the city's historic Apollo Theatre, killing a man during a concert there Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Chicago says the tornado touched down in rural Ogle County near Davis Junction, cutting a northeastward path through Ogle, Winnebago, and Boone Counties. The tornado was on the ground for around 25 minutes, traveling almost 28 miles.

The National Weather Service's Quad Cities office has confirmed an EF-1 tornado impacted parts of Jo Daviess County. The tornado touched down in Bellevue, Iowa and crossed the Mississippi River, downing trees in rural western parts of the county.

Chicago's NWS office has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Machesney Park, causing damage to trees and power lines throughout the village.

The Chicago office also says damage in Rockford will continue to be assessed along with local emergency managers. More information about how that damage was caused is expected to be available over the next few days.

The NWS says they have confirmed at least two additional tornadoes in northern Illinois.

2023 Ogle, Carroll Co. Storm Damage-17.jpg

One tornado touched down near Baileyville, destroying several farm structures in northwestern Ogle County. Debris lofted by the tornado could be detected by radars in Davenport, Chicago, and Milwaukee.

Another tornado was confirmed near Caledonia, moving across northern Boone County. The NWS says a trained spotter reported a tornado illuminated by lightning Friday night. Similar to the Baileyville tornado, debris could also be seen on weather radar.

Information on the ratings of these tornadoes and damage from other possible tornadoes across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will be forthcoming as the NWS conducts damage surveys.

The National Weather Service's Quad Cities office tweeted this statement Saturday morning to inform communities of their storm damage surveying efforts.

13 WREX is continuing to monitor reports of damage and tornadoes as they are confirmed by the National Weather Service. This article will be updated with additional developments as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

