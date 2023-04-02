NWS: At least 10 tornadoes touched down in Stateline Friday, surveys to continue

The National Weather Service is in the process of surveying storm damage across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin following Friday night's severe weather.
An EF-1 tornado, with peak winds of up to 100 MPH, was confirmed in downtown Belvidere, causing the destruction to the city's historic Apollo Theatre, killing a man during a concert there Friday night.
Here is a preliminary summary of the Davis Junction-Belvidere tornado on Friday March 31, 2023. This EF-1 tornado across portions of Ogle, Winnebago, and Boone counties and resulted in 1 fatality and 40 injuries in Belvidere due to the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/dTrHM18SQU— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2023
The National Weather Service in Chicago says the tornado touched down in rural Ogle Co. near Davis Junction, cutting a northeastward path through Ogle, Winnebago, and Boone Cos. The tornado was on the ground for around 25 minutes, traveling almost 28 miles.
Chicago's NWS office has also confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Machesney Park, causing damage to trees and power lines throughout the village.
After collaboration with local Emergency Management officials and an in-person NWS Damage Survey, an EF-1 tornado impacted Machesney Park yesterday evening. Information about the path length and width (including a map) will be shared in the coming days.— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2023
An EF-2 tornado also touched down in central Lee Co., just south and east of Amboy, according to the NWS. An EF-1 tornado also struck rural Lee Co. near West Brooklyn, Chicago's NWS office says.
The National Weather Service's Quad Cities office has confirmed an EF-1 tornado impacted parts of Jo Daviess Co. The tornado touched down in Bellevue, Iowa and crossed the Mississippi River, impacting an RV park, flipping vehicles, damaging cabins, and uprooting trees. Three injuries were reported with this tornado.
In southern Wisconsin, the Milwaukee NWS office has confirmed three tornadoes in Rock and Walworth Cos., all rated EF-0. One touched down in Beloit, another passed just east of Sharon and moved toward Delavan, and the last touched down in Geneva National Golf Club and moved through Elkhorn.
The NWS says they have confirmed at least two additional tornadoes in northern Illinois, but surveys on the extent of the damage are ongoing.
One tornado touched down near Baileyville, destroying several farm structures in northwestern Ogle Co. Debris lofted by the tornado could be detected by radars in Davenport, Chicago, and Milwaukee.
Another tornado was confirmed near Caledonia, moving across northern Boone Co. The NWS says a trained spotter reported a tornado illuminated by lightning Friday night. Similar to the Baileyville tornado, debris could also be seen on weather radar.
Information on the ratings of these tornadoes and damage from other possible tornadoes across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will be forthcoming as the NWS conducts damage surveys.
The Chicago office also says damage in Rockford will continue to be assessed along with local emergency managers. More information about how that damage was caused is expected to be available over the next few days.
Other areas the National Weather Service will be studying include southeastern Whiteside Co. and southwestern Lee Co., northern Winnebago Co. west of Roscoe, and extreme northern McHenry Co. near Alden and Hebron.
The National Weather Service's Quad Cities office tweeted this statement Saturday morning to inform communities of their storm damage surveying efforts.
Due to the extent of the damage across E. Iowa and NW Illinois with many more areas to investigate, it will likely take several days for us to complete all of the storm surveys.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) April 1, 2023
13 WREX is continuing to monitor reports of damage and tornadoes as they are confirmed by the National Weather Service. This article will be updated with additional developments as they become available.