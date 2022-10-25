Numerous DeKalb businesses rally around Egyptian Theatre for city funding request

DEKALB, Ill. — Like many other venues and businesses in the entertainment industry, DeKalb's historic Egyptian Theatre felt the strain of the 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 shutdown.
As they were made available and eligible, the Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc. applied to pandemic relief grants.
"We're still a ways away from not only making up for all of that lost revenue over the last couple of years, but also getting back up on our feet so we can get back to doing what we do best... being a staple in the community," says the theatre's Executive Director Alex Nerad.
The lost revenue was further detailed in an August 18 letter submitted to the city of DeKalb by the Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc.
The report shows 185 shows canceled or rescheduled, more than 3,750 performers and crew impacted, and a loss of 55,580 in attendance.
According to an October DeKalb Council Agenda, the Egyptian Theatre had already received $687,989 from the Federal Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue grant program and $92,181 in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
When funds from the American Rescue Plan became available to cities across the country, the Theatre decided to request 1% of the total, or $75,000, for additional operating costs.
To strengthen their appeal, the Theatre reached out to local businesses for help.
"We were absolutely blown away with how many people not only agreed to write letters of support, but how passionate and convincing these letters were of businesses talking about how vital the Egyptian theatre is to the success of their own business," says Nerad.
During the DeKalb City Council meeting on Monday, city leaders met to discuss the funding request.
A huge turnout attended the meeting in support of the Theatre and some spoke during the public comment time.
"There were handfuls of people... passionately talking about the impact... and how important the Egyptian Theatre is... to our identity as a community, to the arts community, to the entertainment community," says Nerad.
With any taxpayer dollars, Nerad acknowledges the various opinions on priorities and how funding should be used in a community.
"When it just comes down to numbers... our direct economic impact is about $3 million. And, you know, I can't imagine what else the city of DeKalb could invest [almost] $100,000 and get $3 million back into the community in twelve months. Seems like a great investment to us."
There were once over one hundred Egyptian theaters in the United States, and now DeKalb is home to one of only seven Egyptian Theatres left.
"They don't make theatres like this anymore... and it's amazing that the community continues to support it to this day," says Nerad.