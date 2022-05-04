ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Mayor Tom McNamara held a press conference today regarding the recent violent crimes in the City of Rockford. Watch a recap of the Facebook live video:
WATCH: Rockford officials respond to recent violent crime uptick
