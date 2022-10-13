November weather settles in

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Brisk conditions give us a preview of next month's typical weather, as temperatures struggle to warm for at least the next 7 days.
Spotty showers and clouds last into the evening, then the chance for rain clears up. A mainly cloudy sky remains in place for the rest of the night.
Temperatures fall off to or slightly below freezing, so be ready for widespread frost in the morning. A Freeze Warning for northern Illinois and a Frost Advisory for southern Wisconsin goes into effect tonight and lasts until 8 am Friday. This is to highlight where harmful frost may damage plants. Protect your garden and plants if necessary.
Friday ends the week on a cool note, with mainly cloudy weather and temperatures staying in the mid 50s. Breezy southwest winds may gust to 30 mph, providing an extra chill in the air.
There is a low chance for scattered showers late Friday evening and into early Friday night. While not looking heavy, be prepared for a cold rain at times if out and about Friday night.
The weather clears out to sunny by Saturday and stays that way clear through next Thursday. A few passing clouds may pop up from time to time, mainly on Sunday.
While the weather remains dry and mainly sunny, don't look for temperatures to warm much as we stay in a stubborn cold pattern. Highs only hit the low 50s over the weekend, with near freezing lows at night.
Early next week, we may not get out of the 40s for a couple of days. At night, temperatures drop to the 20s. There is potential for a rebound to the 60s by late next week.