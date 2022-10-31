 Skip to main content
November starts out closer to record warm territory

  • Updated
  • 0
Halloween forecast dayplanner.png

Temperatures hit the 70s for a few days to kick off the month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Halloween's weather treat sticks around for the start of the new month. Get ready for more sunshine and warmer weather early this November.

2 panels with big icons.png

The first day of November hits 70 degrees under a sunny sky. This is around 15 degrees above average. We keep the low 70s and sunshine in the forecast through Thursday. At night, we trade the 30s for the 50s.

tonight 1.png

November averages only 1 day in the 70s each year, but there are exceptions. 2020 had a record 8 days in the 70s. For reference, the daily high records for November 1st to 3rd are in the upper 70s to low 80s. While we hit the 70s, we should remain several degrees too cool for records.

After a few days of sunshine and warm, the weather trends back toward the usual November chill. Friday through this weekend drop back to the 60s, with chances for scattered showers. The weather won't be rainy this whole stretch; we likely see one round of rain sometime between Friday and Sunday.

By early next week, the weather is back in the middle to upper 50s.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

