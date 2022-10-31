November starts out closer to record warm territory

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Halloween's weather treat sticks around for the start of the new month. Get ready for more sunshine and warmer weather early this November.
The first day of November hits 70 degrees under a sunny sky. This is around 15 degrees above average. We keep the low 70s and sunshine in the forecast through Thursday. At night, we trade the 30s for the 50s.
November averages only 1 day in the 70s each year, but there are exceptions. 2020 had a record 8 days in the 70s. For reference, the daily high records for November 1st to 3rd are in the upper 70s to low 80s. While we hit the 70s, we should remain several degrees too cool for records.
After a few days of sunshine and warm, the weather trends back toward the usual November chill. Friday through this weekend drop back to the 60s, with chances for scattered showers. The weather won't be rainy this whole stretch; we likely see one round of rain sometime between Friday and Sunday.
By early next week, the weather is back in the middle to upper 50s.