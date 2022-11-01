November begins with a stretch of the 70's

ROCKFORD (WREX) — November starts with very warm temperatures and lots of sunshine before showers return into the end of the week.
Tuesday is off to a chilly start as some temperatures have dropped into the 30's. You'll only need a jacket early with afternoon highs to climb into the lower 70's. The first few days will be off to a very warm start with the lower 70's sticking around until Thursday.
Temperatures will be between 15 to 18 degrees above average as we'll also see lots of sunshine. Winds will stay relatively calm for gorgeous weather.
Cloud cover will move in come Thursday ahead of our next chance for rain. Showers will likely hold off until Friday afternoon. Temperatures will also fall to the upper 60's and even 50's by next week.
Chances for rain will remain for both Saturday and Sunday but each is not expected to be a complete wash out. There will be breaks between the rain, but we may be in for a gloomier weekend.