Notice of layoff at Belvidere Assembly Plant

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Operations at the Belvidere Assembly plant are shutting down starting next week.
All production operations will be shut down beginning Monday, May 9 through Sunday, May 15.
Production employees were sent a notice of layoff this afternoon telling them that employees should return to work on Monday, May 16 at their regularly scheduled start time.
Shift times will return to normal on May 16th.
Stellantis told 13WREX that the company "Continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry.
Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant will be down the week of May 9."
In March, 13WREX obtained documents that said 579 employees were given a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Restricting Notification.) In addition, Stellantis was said to also be cutting the plant down to 603 non-skilled employees.