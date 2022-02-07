Northern Illinois University student found dead on campus

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Northern Illinois University officials confirmed a student was found dead on Monday on campus inside the school's art building due to an apparent medical crisis.
NIU spokesman Joe King said on Monday a staff member found the student and part of the building was then closed down for investigation.
The building will re-open Tuesday.
The student has not been identified however, in a Facebook comment from the University the school says they have been in touch with the student's family to offer condolences and support.
NIU Police say they do not expect foul play in the matter.
Students and Staff are encouraged to utilize the school's counseling and consultation services if needed.